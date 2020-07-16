Niño salva a su hermana del ataque de un perro
ESTADOS UNIDOS.-En días recientes, Bridger Walker, un niño de sólo 6 años se convirtió en el nuevo héroe que se ganó la admiración y respeto de miles de personas en el mundo, y es que en un acto de absoluta valentía, salvó a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro. La hazaña, en la que resultó gravemente herido, llegó a oídos de los mismísimos Avengers que no dejaron pasar la ocasión para enviarle un mensaje en Twitter.
La mamá de Bridger, contó que cuando él se dio cuenta de que un perro estaba a punto de atacar a su hermana, rápidamente se puso frente a ella como un escudo humano. El niño recibió mordidas en el rostro y la cabeza, pero aún herido, tomó a su hermana de la mano y la llevó a un lugar seguro.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Cuando la historia de Bridger se hizo pública, rápidamente comenzaron a llegar mensajes de aliento y felicitaciones para él y su familia, pero los hechos tomaron tal notoriedad que incluso el actor Chris Evans dedicó unos momentos para reconocer la labor heroica del niño.
En un video publicado en Twitter, Evans que interpretó por más de 10 años al Capitán América, le dedicó palabras de admiración y le prometió regalarle un escudo del superhéroe como reconocimiento a lo que hizo por su hermana.
“Amigo, eres un héroe. Lo que hiciste fue muy valiente y desinteresado. Tu hermana es muy afortunada de tenerte y tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de ti”
Chris Evans
Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero.
So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans.
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020
El Capitán América no fue el único en detener sus labores de superhéroe para felicitar a Bridger, también se unieron Hulk (interpretado por Mark Ruffalo) y Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
También con un video, Hemsworth reconoció al niño por ser una «inspiración absoluta», y lo invitó a unirse a los poderosos Avengers.
«Amigo, eres una inspiración absoluta. Tu valor está más allá de la creencia y nosotros estamos muy impresionados por ti y estamos pensando en ti»
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth y Chris Evans saludando al niño fan que le salvo la vida a su hermanita🤧🤧🤧pic.twitter.com/FjKPnGqk6z
— Milagros Ogliastri ||Team Nat|| ⧗✵🕸️⎊⍟ᱬϟ🦋🍒 (@LindaOgliastri) July 16, 2020
CON INFORMACIÓN DE SDPNOTICIAS
