Boris Johnson se aísla tras tener contacto con infectado

Estados Unidos.- El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, se autoaisló después de haber tenido contacto con una persona que dio positivo a la prueba de COVID-19, pero no presenta síntomas.

I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YhqWpq3JQH

El corresponsal de la BBC, Nick Eardley, precisó que Boris Johnson se reunió con un grupo de parlamentarios el pasado jueves y uno de ellos, Lee Anderson, dio positivo.

NEW fom No 10: «The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

‘»The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.»

No symptoms

— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) November 15, 2020