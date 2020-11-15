Boris Johnson se aísla tras tener contacto con infectado

Boris Johnson se reunió con un grupo de parlamentarios el pasado jueves y uno de ellos, Lee Anderson, dio positivo a COVID-19

Estados Unidos.- El primer ministro de Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, se autoaisló después de haber tenido contacto con una persona que dio positivo a la prueba de COVID-19, pero no presenta síntomas.

El corresponsal de la BBC, Nick Eardley, precisó que Boris Johnson se reunió con un grupo de parlamentarios el pasado jueves y uno de ellos, Lee Anderson, dio positivo.

“El Primer Ministro seguirá las reglas y se aísla a sí mismo. Sin síntomas”, detalló.

En un comunicado, un portavoz de Boris Johnson dijo que continuará trabajando desde Downing Street, “incluso liderando la respuesta del gobierno a la pandemia de coronavirus”.

“El Primer Ministro está bien y no tiene ningún síntoma de COVID-19”, dijo el vocero.

