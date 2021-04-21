21 abril, 2021

Arizona envía tropas para resolver la crisis fronteriza

El estado de Arizona anunció el envío de efectivos militares de la Guardia Nacional a la frontera con México ante el aumento masivo de los inmigrantes.

“Declaré la emergencia y estoy enviando a efectivos de la Guardia Nacional de Arizona para resolver la crisis fronteriza”, indicó el gobernador de este estado, el republicano Doug Ducey, en su cuenta de Twitter.

Desde la llegada del demócrata Joe Biden a la presidencia de Estados Unidos se reactivó el éxodo de inmigrantes que buscan entrar en el país norteamericano.

Los críticos acusan a Biden de haber creado una crisis en la frontera al poner fin a muchas, si no a la mayoría, de las restricciones impuestas durante la administración de Donald Trump (2017-2020) para hacer frente a una situación similar.

CON INFORMACIÓN DE SPUTNIK

