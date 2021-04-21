Arizona envía tropas para resolver la crisis fronteriza

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El estado de Arizona anunció el envío de efectivos militares de la Guardia Nacional a la frontera con México ante el aumento masivo de los inmigrantes.

If the Biden administration isn’t going to do anything about the border, then Arizona will. We are sending up to 250 @AZNationalGuard members to border communities, including in Yuma, to support law enforcement efforts. @JWLines @USBPChiefYUM @YumaSheriff @MayorNicholls pic.twitter.com/aXER9C2Sa1 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 21, 2021

“Declaré la emergencia y estoy enviando a efectivos de la Guardia Nacional de Arizona para resolver la crisis fronteriza”, indicó el gobernador de este estado, el republicano Doug Ducey, en su cuenta de Twitter.

NEW: The federal government won’t act — but Arizona will. To address the crisis at the border, I’ve issued a Declaration of Emergency and am deploying the brave men and women of our @AZNationalGuard to support law enforcement efforts and protect Arizonans. pic.twitter.com/EdFkiM2C5t — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 20, 2021

Desde la llegada del demócrata Joe Biden a la presidencia de Estados Unidos se reactivó el éxodo de inmigrantes que buscan entrar en el país norteamericano.

Los críticos acusan a Biden de haber creado una crisis en la frontera al poner fin a muchas, si no a la mayoría, de las restricciones impuestas durante la administración de Donald Trump (2017-2020) para hacer frente a una situación similar.

Presidents Trump, Obama and Bush called up the National Guard. It’s time for the Biden administration to do the same so we can protect Arizona, all border states and the entire nation. pic.twitter.com/9f6Oggpadi — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 21, 2021

CON INFORMACIÓN DE SPUTNIK