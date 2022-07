Llegan Los ‘Chapitos’ a la CDMX

CDMX.- Los 14 detenidos tras la balacera en la carretera federal México-Cuernavaca, podrían pertenecer al grupo de “Los Chapitos”, célula comandada por los hijos de Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

14 were arrested and 2 officers were injured in clashes between CDS and officers in Topilejo, Tlalpan, Mexico City today. Two kidnap victims were also rescued. The gunmen are members of the CDS faction of Los Chapitos, specifically under Ovidio Guzmán López, known as "El Raton" pic.twitter.com/AKS1cfXCc7

