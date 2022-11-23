23 noviembre, 2022

23 noviembre, 2022

Videos: Confirman varios muertos tras tiroteo en Walmart de Virginia

Un vocero del Departamento de Policía local confirmó “menos de 10 muertos” por la agresión armada, ocurrida alrededor de las 22:12 h local

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La noche de este martes un tiroteo en un Walmart dejó múltiples muertos y heridos en Chesapeake, Virginia, Estados Unidos.

Un vocero del Departamento de Policía local confirmó “menos de 10 muertos” por la agresión armada, ocurrida alrededor de las 22:12 h local.

Actualmente, las autoridades recorren el supermercado. Primeros reportes señalan que hay un sospechoso muerto.

De acuerdo con los testigos, un gerente “estalló” y disparó primero contra una mujer y después contra varios empleados. Tras alrededor de 10 disparos, el sujeto se disparó a sí mismo y murió

CON INFORMACIÓN DE LÓPEZ DORIGA

Compartir en facebook
Facebook
Compartir en twitter
Twitter
Compartir en whatsapp
WhatsApp

DESTACADAS

Grupo Editorial Expreso – La Razón

Prohibida la copia total y/o parcial del contenido de este sitio web.

Twitter Facebook Youtube

SECCIONES

  • Victoria
  • Sur
  • Frontera
  • Mante
  • Veracruz
  • Texas

.

  • Seguridad
  • Deportes
  • México
  • Mundo
  • Opinión
  • Espectáculos
  • ¡No te lo pierdas!