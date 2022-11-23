Videos: Confirman varios muertos tras tiroteo en Walmart de Virginia

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La noche de este martes un tiroteo en un Walmart dejó múltiples muertos y heridos en Chesapeake, Virginia, Estados Unidos.

Un vocero del Departamento de Policía local confirmó “menos de 10 muertos” por la agresión armada, ocurrida alrededor de las 22:12 h local.

Actualmente, las autoridades recorren el supermercado. Primeros reportes señalan que hay un sospechoso muerto.

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8

— Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022