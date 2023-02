“Kusa”, el gato gigante que ha conquistado TikTok

When I was looking for a house last spring… my main concern was, will this house work for my pets. ???? I downsized considerably from 4500 sqft that we lived in for 15 years to 1300 sqft but we made it work. ???? Been adding catwalks, window seats, catio, and etc for them, love seeing them enjoy it! #p#petwindowseatm#mainecoonsc#catslovemypets

