Tren con combustible se descarrila y provoca incendio en Atlanta

Estados Unidos.- Imágenes aéreas mostraron un tren de carga descarrilado en el noroeste de Atlanta durante la mañana de este viernes, con un pequeño incendio provocado en el lugar del descarrilamiento. El ferrocarril transportaba miles de galones (litros) de combustible diésel.

Las autoridades no han dicho qué provocó el peligroso descarrilamiento y si alguien resultó herido en el accidente, equipos de emergencia laboran en la zona para controlar el incendio. Han bloqueado y cerrado carreteras cercanas por motivos de seguridad.

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency Crews are battling a raging fire after a train reportedly carrying thousands of gallons of fuel derailed 📌#Atlanta | #Georgia Currently, numerous firefighters and other emergency personnel are on the scene in Northwest Atlanta, Georgia, responding to a… pic.twitter.com/rwsx8gKT0h — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 17, 2023

WATCH: BREAKING –#Atlanta Firefighters have the flames out on derailed train near Defoor Avenue – https://t.co/RrMRstpHBu @ajc pic.twitter.com/iqBizYgWNw — John Spink (@johnjspink) November 17, 2023

BREAKING: Train derails causing fire around Old Chattahoochee Avenue in Atlanta, @BrookeZaunerTV is on scene with the latest and SKYFOX 5 has the view from above on @FOX5Atlanta #ATL #NEWS pic.twitter.com/IReptpETAa — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) November 17, 2023

CON INFORMACIÓN DE EXCÉLSIOR