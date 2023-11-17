17 noviembre, 2023

17 noviembre, 2023

Tren con combustible se descarrila y provoca incendio en Atlanta

Las autoridades no han dicho qué provocó el peligroso descarrilamiento y si alguien resultó herido en el accidente

Estados Unidos.- Imágenes aéreas mostraron un tren de carga descarrilado en el noroeste de Atlanta durante la mañana de este viernes, con un pequeño incendio provocado en el lugar del descarrilamiento. El ferrocarril transportaba miles de galones (litros) de combustible diésel.

Las autoridades no han dicho qué provocó el peligroso descarrilamiento y si alguien resultó herido en el accidente, equipos de emergencia laboran en la zona para controlar el incendio. Han bloqueado y cerrado carreteras cercanas por motivos de seguridad.

CON INFORMACIÓN DE EXCÉLSIOR

Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

DESTACADAS

Grupo Editorial Expreso – La Razón

Prohibida la copia total y/o parcial del contenido de este sitio web.

Twitter Facebook Youtube

SECCIONES

  • Victoria
  • Sur
  • Frontera
  • Mante
  • Veracruz
  • Texas

.

  • Seguridad
  • Deportes
  • México
  • Mundo
  • Opinión
  • Espectáculos
  • ¡No te lo pierdas!