Casi ha llegado el final de la temporada de premios de la industria cinematográfica con la entrega de los Oscar 2024, la gala de entrega de galardones de la Academia de Hollywood que se celebrará el domingo 10 de marzo.

La actriz alemana Zazie Beetz y el actor estadounidense Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de nombrar a los seleccionados de las 23 categorías de los premios en una presentación en directo desde el teatro Samuel Goldwyn, Beverly Hills.

‘Oppenheimer‘, siguiendo con lo que ha estado logrando en la temporada, es la película con mayor número de menciones con un total de 13, entre ellas para sus actores Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy y Emily Blunt su director, Christopher Nolan y por supuesto, también compite a Mejor Película.

El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado al Oscar a Mejor Fotografía por su participación en la cinta “Killers of the Flower Moon” de Martin Scorsese.

La entrega del Oscar 2024 estará dirigida por Jimmy Kimmel y se emitirá en directo en la cadena ABC en más de 200 territorios de todo el mundo y está programada de 19.00 a 22.30 hora local (00.00 a 03.30 GMT del 11 de marzo), el horario de mayor audiencia en televisión.

Aquí la lista con todos los nominados de la edición 96 del Oscar:

Mejor Película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”



Actor principal

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Actriz principal

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Actor en un papel secundario

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Actriz en un papel secundario

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Mejor Director

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Pelicula Animada

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Pelicula Internacional

“Io Capitano” (Itallia)

“Perfect Days” (Japon)

“Society of the Snow” (España)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)

“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)

Mejor fotografía

“El Conde”

Rodrigo Prieto- “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Diseño de vestuario

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Maquillaje y peluquería

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Cortometraje de acción real

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Guión adaptado

“American Fiction” / Cord Jefferson

“Barbie” / Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” / Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” /Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” / Jonathan Glazer

Guión Original

“Anatomy of a Fall” /Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers” / David Hemingson

“Maestro” /Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” /Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives” /Celine Song

Canción Original

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Partitura Original

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”



Cortometraje documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Edición

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Efectos visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

