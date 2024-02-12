Joven madre responde a criticas por contratar a guapa niñera

AUSTRALIA.- Una joven mamá de gemelos que vive en Byron Bay, Australia, se enfrentó a duras críticas en redes sociales luego de que cientos de internautas le advirtieron que era un error contratar a una niñera guapa porque su marido sin duda la engañaría con ella.
Katie, quien con su esposo Harry comparte la cuenta de TikTok @whenkatiemetharry, publicó un video de su nueva niñera, una mujer sueca de 21 años llamada Elsa, jugando con sus hijos.
@whenkatiemetharry
Replying to @Lola Cnk and we love her already! 🥹 @Elsa Nordström🤍✈️🏝️ She is a seasoned Au Pair and we are learning from her how this all works but we are SO happy to have her. Hoping she isnt afraid of twinados 😂 She also shares a lot of her interesting life as an Au Pair on her channel so give her a follow x #twinmom #aupair #byronbaylife #twinboys #MomTok #fyp #trending
Desde que el clip fue compartido en esa red social hace tres días, tiene más de 2 millones de visitas y decenas de comentarios que le dicen que su decisión de contratar a la joven fue un error porque su niñera parece “una modelo de Victoria’s Secret”.
“Le doy 3 semanas hasta que encuentre a su marido y a la niñera acurrucados en el dormitorio”, “100% de posibilidades de que tu marido te deje por ella. Ya viene”, “Será mejor que la vigiles con tu esposo”, “Es una ardiente supermodelo de Victoria’s Secret, de 21 años y con un bronceado dorado”, comentaron internautas.
Ante la ola de comentarios asegurando que su esposo le sería infiel con la nana, Katie explicó las razones por las que no le preocupa en absoluto su elección de contratación.
“Confío implícitamente en mi marido. De hecho, tenemos una relación realmente segura y sorprendente”, explicó.
Katie agregó que otra razón por la que contrató a su niñera es porque ella “no discrimina a las personas por su apariencia”, mientras que su tercera razón por la que no está preocupada fue que “solía ser una chica de 21 años muy atractiva y tuve que lidiar con mucho estigma y mucho juicio por parte de personas como tú que pensaban que quería acostarme con tu hombre.
@whenkatiemetharry
Does wanting to do things like this FOR my family make me less of a Mother? This comment is WILD and I know for 100% fact that a fellow twin mom would never question the value of having a helping hand around 🥺🤦🏽♀️ The reason I am sharing the fact that I have help around home is because it shouldnt be looked at as a failure on a Moms part. It shouldnt be something we are ashamed of. Having an Au Pair will just support me in being more present in my childrens lives and allow us to make even more happy memories where they don’t have to remember me as a nervous wreck, snapping and frustrated all the time. We are all genuinely doing the best we can for our families. Its a VERY rare case that a mother is actually going to check-out and let someone else raise their kids while they drink rosé at the countru club (i mean one day a week to do that is fine tho right 😂😉 • #momsoftiktok #twinmom #aupair #hostfamily #byronbaymums #motherhood #momtok #toddlermom #fyp #trending
“Sólo porque era hermosa y tenía 21 años no significa que me acostara con hombres casados”, subrayó.
La joven mamá también explicó que eligió a su niñera por su energía y por cómo interactúa con ella y sus hijos.
Fue entonces cuando otros tantos internautas reconocieron la confianza de Katie y apoyaron su decisión.
Los comentaristas de Katie le agradecieron su confianza y le dijeron que ella también es muy hermosa.
“Vaya, ella realmente te llamó promedio porque estás bien. Solo quieren que te sientas inseguro, por favor no lo sientas”, “Si un hombre quiere hacer trampa, lo hará. Beckham y Jude Law engañaron a sus bellas parejas con niñeras menos atractivas”, intervino una segunda persona.
Katie publicó un tercer video en donde se le ve luciendo un bikini volviendo a demostrar su confianza en sí misma y que ya logró más de 94 mil reproducciones.
@whenkatiemetharry
😤 now whats YOUR take? Because something about this really rubs me the wrong way and it surprisingly has nothing to do with the connotation that my Husband would cheat. That literally ruffles zero of my very secure feathers 🙃 What DOES however bother me is this very much sounds like if the man wants to sleep with her then it’s a done deal as if the young woman in the equation has NO choice. Why do all these comments sound like ALL beautiful young women are game for sleeping with a married man ?!? Like wtf…and the reality is the type of person who would be more likely to fall into those toxic type of patterns has so much more to do with what’s going on on the INSIDE than what’s going on on the OUTSIDE. A persons energy, the way they treat my children and me, the way they interact with my husband are far more important and telling than the way they look. Does this make sense ? #momtok #aupair #hotnanny #cheatinghusband #hottake #twinmom #fyp #trending
“Traté de promocionarme después de que Internet me dijera que mi esposo me engañaría y me dejaría por alguien 10 años más joven”, subtituló un video de ella bailando.
CON INFORMACIÓN DE EXCÉLSIOR