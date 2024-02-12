Joven madre responde a criticas por contratar a guapa niñera

😤 now whats YOUR take? Because something about this really rubs me the wrong way and it surprisingly has nothing to do with the connotation that my Husband would cheat. That literally ruffles zero of my very secure feathers 🙃 What DOES however bother me is this very much sounds like if the man wants to sleep with her then it’s a done deal as if the young woman in the equation has NO choice. Why do all these comments sound like ALL beautiful young women are game for sleeping with a married man ?!? Like wtf…and the reality is the type of person who would be more likely to fall into those toxic type of patterns has so much more to do with what’s going on on the INSIDE than what’s going on on the OUTSIDE. A persons energy, the way they treat my children and me, the way they interact with my husband are far more important and telling than the way they look. Does this make sense ? #momtok #aupair #hotnanny #cheatinghusband #hottake #twinmom #fyp #trending

