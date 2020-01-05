Familia del “cazador de cocodrilos” ha salvado miles de animales en Australia
Bindi Irwin, hija del reconocido “cazador de cocodrilos” ha compartido con sus seguidores las acciones que el Zoológico de Australia lleva a cabo para atender a decenas de miles de animales afectados por los incendios...
Ciudad de México.- Los incendios forestales suscitados en Australia han causado una devastación en el país sin precedentes. Hasta el momento se han contabilizado 22 personas fallecidas a causa de la catástrofe que ha destruido más de seis millones de hectáreas y provocado que cientos de comunidades sean evacuadas, además de implicar la muerte de 500 millones de animales.
Ante una atrocidad de tal magnitud, varios famosos han salido a mostrar su apoyo y malestar en torno a la situación de la región, entre ellos se encuentra Bindi Irwin, la hija del reconocido cuidador y presentador de televisión Steve Irwin, el “cazador de cocodrilos”, fallecido en 2006.
La joven conservacionista compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram la situación del Hospital de Vida Silvestre del Zoológico de Australia, fundado por sus padres y asistido por sus familiares, y los animales atendidos en éste.
“Nuestro Hospital de Vida Silvestre está más ocupado que nunca, ya que ha tratado oficialmente a más de 90,000 pacientes. Mis padres dedicaron nuestro Hospital de Vida Silvestre del Zoológico de Australia a mi hermosa abuela. Continuaremos honrándola siendo Guerreros de la Vida Silvestre y salvando tantas vidas como podamos”, señaló la joven.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
La también actriz de 21 años recalcó el esfuerzo que el personal del Zoológico lleva a cabo para atender a 90 mil animales, así como brindarles los cuidados necesarios para su recuperación e insta a sus seguidores a encontrar una manera de apoyar y proteger a la Madre Tierra.
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚
