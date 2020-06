Trajes de SpaceX fueron diseñados por el mexicano José Fernández

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Launch Day, Take 2 — 🎬 🚀⠀ ⠀ Watch history unfold as we launch astronauts @astro.doug and astronaut #BobBehnken to the @iss. This @spacex #CrewDragon test flight is the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from American soil.⠀ ⠀ The mission's first launch attempt was scrubbed due to weather conditions, but #LaunchAmerica is just getting started. Our global watch party continues today, May 30. Join us starting at 11am EDT (3pm UTC) for live coverage on nasa.gov. Liftoff is on for 3:22pm EDT (7:22pm UTC). We’re ready.⠀ ⠀ Image 1 Credit: SpaceX, Image 2-5 Credit: NASA