Huracán Delta se degrada a tormenta tropical

El huracán Delta se degradó a tormenta tropical a pocas horas de haber tocado tierra como categoría 2 en Luisiana

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El huracán Delta se degradó a tormenta tropical a pocas horas de haber tocado tierra como categoría 2 en Luisiana, Estados Unidos, por lo que hay vientos máximos de 75 kilómetros por hora, así como marejadas ciclónicas e inundaciones en buena parte del suroeste de Luisiana y partes de Texas.

El alcalde Nic Hunter informó que Delta ocasionó varios daños en inmuebles de Luisiana, así como inundaciones y árboles caídos.

«En estos momentos estoy en un edificio que tiene una lona encima y sólo el sonido de la lona que se azota contra el edificio suena como si alguien estuviera golpeando con un mazo sobre el edificio. Es bastante intenso», dijo

CON INFORMACIÓN DE MEGANOTICIAS

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

DESTACADAS

Grupo Editorial Expreso – La Razón

Prohibida la copia total y/o parcial del contenido de este sitio web.

Twitter
Facebook
Youtube

SECCIONES

  • Victoria
  • Sur
  • Frontera
  • Mante
  • Veracruz
  • Texas

.

  • Seguridad
  • Deportes
  • México
  • Mundo
  • Opinión
  • Espectáculos
  • ¡No te lo pierdas!