Huracán Delta se degrada a tormenta tropical

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El huracán Delta se degradó a tormenta tropical a pocas horas de haber tocado tierra como categoría 2 en Luisiana, Estados Unidos, por lo que hay vientos máximos de 75 kilómetros por hora, así como marejadas ciclónicas e inundaciones en buena parte del suroeste de Luisiana y partes de Texas.

El alcalde Nic Hunter informó que Delta ocasionó varios daños en inmuebles de Luisiana, así como inundaciones y árboles caídos.

«En estos momentos estoy en un edificio que tiene una lona encima y sólo el sonido de la lona que se azota contra el edificio suena como si alguien estuviera golpeando con un mazo sobre el edificio. Es bastante intenso», dijo

Here are the 10 AM CDT Key Messages for Tropical Depression #Delta. Heavy rainfall will lead to flash flooding across portions of the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys today and into the Southern Appalachians through Sunday. See https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN for local hazards. pic.twitter.com/so8o0KNiUT

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2020