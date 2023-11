Mujer disfrazada de sirena por poco muere ahogada durante el espectáculo

Replying to @jax6804 Remember Water Has its Dangers Every Professional Mermaid has to know how to eject out of their tails in case of an emergency. It’s unfortunate that it spoilt the magic in the moment, but it proves to be an important teaching opportunity. Safe swimming this festive season everyone 💛🧜🏽‍♀️💛 #mermaid #watersaftey #watersafteyawareness #mermaids

