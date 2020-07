Captan a Keanu Reeves junto al elenco de Matrix 4

View this post on Instagram

Better drink alcohol. If only something flowed through the veins. If empty to nausea, Quietly quiet inside, I am again afraid of the dark. Better let me vomit And throbbing between the temples. If the scars under the sleeves And it hurts not in words, That means she is still alive. Will someone love you As much as I loved? I'm afraid so! I'm afraid so! I'm afraid so! I'm afraid so! Better drink alcohol. Better give me the last fire, To wander at the end of the tunnel, I really need this light. It will last for hundreds of years. And you, something more than everyone. And you are stronger than it was and is. You will be the best to someone else, And the pain on the eyelashes flows. Silence is the best revenge.