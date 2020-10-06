Reportan la muerte de Eddie Van Halen

MÉXICO.- Eddie Van Halen, legendario guitarrista y cofundador de la banda de rock Van Halen, murió a los 65 años de edad.
El artista perdió la batalla contra el cáncer de garganta que padeció durante más de una década.
De acuerdo con el medio especializado TMZ, murió en el Hospital St. John en Santa Mónica, California, acompañado de su esposa Janie, su hijo Wolfgang y su hermano Alex.
Al parecer, el cáncer de garganta del guitarrista se había esparcido a su cerebro y otros órganos, lo que provocó que su salud se deteriorara.
Tras la muerte de Eddie Van Halen, su hijo Wolfgang le dedicó un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.
I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.
CON INFORMACIÓN DE LÓPEZ DÓRIGA DIGITAL