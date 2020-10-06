Reportan la muerte de Eddie Van Halen

El cofundador de la banda de rock, Van Halen, Eddie, murió a los 65 años de edad víctima de cáncer de garganta

MÉXICO.- Eddie Van Halen, legendario guitarrista y cofundador de la banda de rock Van Halen, murió a los 65 años de edad.

El artista perdió la batalla contra el cáncer de garganta que padeció durante más de una década.

De acuerdo con el medio especializado TMZ, murió en el Hospital St. John en Santa Mónica, California, acompañado de su esposa Janie, su hijo Wolfgang y su hermano Alex.

Al parecer, el cáncer de garganta del guitarrista se había esparcido a su cerebro y otros órganos, lo que provocó que su salud se deteriorara.

Tras la muerte de Eddie Van Halen, su hijo Wolfgang le dedicó un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.

CON INFORMACIÓN DE LÓPEZ DÓRIGA DIGITAL

