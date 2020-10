Alerta en Q.Roo y Yucatán por cinco casos de lepra

View this post on Instagram

Small pink dashes under a microscope are the stained bacteria that cause Leprosy… the reactions, medical complications, numbness, paralysis, ulcers, damage to limbs and digits and other body parts, social stigma, self-stigma, self-worth, related societal problems, even jobs and lives from dedicated professionals and volunteers. It’s an image that represents Leprosy, and at the same time it’s wholly inadequate – not even beginning to convey the above list it causes. I started photographing Leprosy in 2009 and fully plan to continue for the rest of my life. I’m hoping by the time I’m no longer able to photograph it, this archive will come close to representing what Leprosy is, in the world in this time. Mycobacterium Leprae, under the microscope in the laboratory at Ganta Rehab. Shot on behalf of American Leprosy Missions. Ganta, Liberia 2012 #Leprosy #isleprosyeliminated #ganta #liberia #leprosybacteria #microscope #mycobacteriumleprae @americanleprosymissions @tombradleyphoto